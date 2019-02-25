Leading Off (02/25/19)

One Dead, One Wounded in Uptown Shooting. Demondre Green, 29, was shot multiple times in his vehicle — on Routh near Cedar Springs —sometime early Sunday. He died at the scene. A passenger was taking to the hospital with wounds they say aren’t life threatening. No suspects so far.

One Dead in Far North Dallas Shooting. Police say that early Saturday morning an argument over a woman turned into a fight which turned into a shooting. They are still looking over surveillance footage to identify a shooter, but they believe the victim (not named thus far) knew his assailant. It happened in a parking lot at Midway and Rosemeade Parkway. Tip line is here.

Firefighters Find Man’s Body Floating in Trinity River During Training Exercise. The unidentified corpse was found by Dallas-Fire Rescue members nearby the Riverwood overlook at the southern end of the McCommas Bluff Preserve.

DWI Suspect Hits Sheriff’s Deputies Squad Cars. I feel like this happens every weekend. This was different because the suspect hit two cars. Guys, be smart.

Dirk Nowitzki Makes First Start, Scores Season High. Fifteen points from Dirk wasn’t enough to beat Utah on Saturday but it did leave him less than 100 points from passing Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA all-time scoring list. [clears throat so forcefully it sounds like I’m racking a shotgun, which I wouldn’t because I don’t like and am not great with guns, but still you thought for a second just maybe] I SEE YOU, BIG GERMAN.

Morgan Woodward, R.I.P. The 93-year-old actor from Fort Worth played one of the best named characters in all of modern television in 55 episodes of Dallas: Punk Anderson.