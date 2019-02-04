Leading Off (02/04/19)

Council Will Discuss What to Do With Confederate Memorial In Downtown. They’ll hear three options on Wednesday, finally. My personal opinion: cut it into 50,000 pieces, burn those, take the ashes and bury them under the Trinity levees, blow up the levees, let downtown flood, finally make money off my gondola business, retire.

Man in Fatal Hit-and-Run Blames Mexican Food for Dizziness. Julio Cesar Menendez Guerrero has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a collision that killed Andrea Rodriguez.

Downtown Explosion! OK, no one was hurt and it doesn’t seem like a big deal.

Four Die From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. It was from a generator at a construction site.

Tony Romo Does Good at His Job. That’s according to this, not me, because I did not watch the Super Bowl, keeping with my habit of not watching any football this year. Instead, I made (or at least ate) an Italian dessert with my girlfriend and texted with my son about him jumping into a mosh pit at a rap show.