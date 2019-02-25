Politics & Government
Jason Villalba Campaigns to a Couch
You have to work hard to get votes in this town.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 25, 2019 12:58 pm
An alert FrontBurnervian points us to this tweet from mayoral hopeful Jason Villalba:
Had a great evening with new #VillalbaForDallas supporters. Once people hear about my common-sense platform of taking care of 1st responders, freezing sales and property taxes, cutting wasteful spending, & revitalizing Dallas’ infrastructure, we win them! #Momentum pic.twitter.com/4YSFAO8KKc
— Jason Villalba (@JasonVillalba) February 24, 2019
Have a look at the upper-right-hand image:
I wonder how his common-sense platform resonated with that piece of furniture. (I kid, I kid. I’m sure the voters are just out of frame. Still funny, though.)
