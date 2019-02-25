Jason Villalba Campaigns to a Couch

An alert FrontBurnervian points us to this tweet from mayoral hopeful Jason Villalba:

Had a great evening with new #VillalbaForDallas supporters. Once people hear about my common-sense platform of taking care of 1st responders, freezing sales and property taxes, cutting wasteful spending, & revitalizing Dallas’ infrastructure, we win them! #Momentum pic.twitter.com/4YSFAO8KKc — Jason Villalba (@JasonVillalba) February 24, 2019



Have a look at the upper-right-hand image:



I wonder how his common-sense platform resonated with that piece of furniture. (I kid, I kid. I’m sure the voters are just out of frame. Still funny, though.)