Jason Villalba Campaigns to a Couch

You have to work hard to get votes in this town.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 25, 2019

An alert FrontBurnervian points us to this tweet from mayoral hopeful Jason Villalba:


Have a look at the upper-right-hand image:

I wonder how his common-sense platform resonated with that piece of furniture. (I kid, I kid. I’m sure the voters are just out of frame. Still funny, though.)

  • Chris Ullom

    Jason has demonstrated common sense by not standing on the furniture.