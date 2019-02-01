Jacqueline Buckingham Anderson Has a Very NSFW Amazon Series

You remember Jacqueline Buckingham Anderson as the wife of Maxwell Anderson, the former director of the Dallas Museum of Art. You probably also remember that Jacqueline has a practice (not a game). Well, now she’s got a sketch comedy series on Amazon that is, um, well — it’s basically porn. No, no, no. That’s not fair. It’s not porn. But it is SUPER spicy. It’s called The Box With Jacqueline. Yes, that kind of box. If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch a few episodes. They are all about five minutes long and are written and directed by Jacqueline. The premises of the first six that I watched weren’t bad. The acting and editing need work. Check it out.