Darwin Deason Puts His Yacht up for Sale

The list of Dallasites who own yachts is a short one. When Jerry Jones recently bought the 360-foot Bravo Eugenia for $250 million, I asked someone who would know this sort of thing how many yacht owners he could name in town. After Jones, there’s the other Jerry, Ford. He’s got the 190-foot Diamond (like his racing stables). In the winter, you can rent it for $270,000 per week (plus expenses). Nancy Rogers’ Instagram feed might lead you to believe she owns a yacht, but I think that’s a rental. Same for Carl Westcott. Phil Romano used to own a yacht named Lily Pad, named after his then wife. But it was only about 100 feet, and it and the marriage are no more.

Which brings us to Darwin Deason. The last — and only — time I talked to the billionaire founder of computer services firm ACS was in 2003, for this story that involved a 118-foot yacht named the Cartoush II. He upgraded after that. Now he’s got a 200-foot yacht called Apogee, and it’s on the market. Here’s a fun Forbes piece set aboard the boat, which he’s asking $25 million for. A bargain! This says the boat is worth $50 million.

Here’s my idea: Phillip Jones at VisitDallas should buy the Apogee. Apparently no one over there is paying much attention to expense reports. The $25 million wouldn’t be noticed. Then he could park that thing out at White Rock Lake and use it as the new Dallas visitors’ center. That’s what he’ll call it. But really it will be his personal floating triathlon training center. Can’t you just see the Peloton ad with a glistening Jones pedaling away on the foredeck?

Anyway, just some yacht talk to start your Thursday.