Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Sports

Dallas: Who You Got This Sunday?

The upstart squad from the west coast? Or the old guy in the east? Or are you not watching? And for what reason?

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner February 1, 2019 11:29 am

Cowboys fans have moved on to debating whether Kellen Moore can throw some life into Dak Prescott, whether Leighton Vander Esch is really the next Brian Urlacher, and how many years it’ll be until its Zeke getting weird Super Bowl media day requests to slap reporters. But alas, there is a game to be played, and watched.

These are not the participants we wanted to see. Even those of you not from Kansas City were pulling for my Chiefs, and most of you wanted to see New Orleans, as well. Instead, it’ll be this guy versus this guy.

So, let’s see where Dallas stands on Super Bowl 53.

