Classical Music

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Changes Its Logo (Again)

Design in the eye of the beholder.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 14, 2019 2:50 pm

Without making a big deal about it, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has gone and changed its logo. With the announcement of the new season, they rolled out this baby:

Which replaced this guy:

Which, of course, had replaced this sucker:

This might be me just reacting to someone moving my cheese, but the new wavy “D” logo looks to me like someone opened an aquarium in Dallas. Share your thoughts in the comments. (Engagement!)

