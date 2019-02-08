Catch Local Players John Isner and Alex Kuznetsov at T Bar M Racquet Club Tonight

This year’s RBC Challenger of Dallas at T Bar M Racquet Club has had one of the most impressive line-ups in years. If you’re not a tennis geek, the RBC is Dallas’ one annual ATP pro tournament (the Irving Tennis Classic, held up until last year at the Four Seasons, is no more). This week, you could have run into the dreadlocked Dustin Brown at Bird Bakery or the Four Seasons, or the ever entertaining Nick Kyrgios warming up at SMU (the guys in my Wednesday night drill were practically drooling when they caught a glimpse of him last week). Those two are now out, but our two local boys are still in: John Isner, the highest ranked male player in the U.S., and Alex Kuznetsov, the otherwise retired pro and current hitting partner of Maria Sharapova. They’ll be playing doubles together tonight, with John returning to the tournament for the first time in 10 years. Here’s a great shot from Dustin’s Instagram of the player party at the Star: