Would I Be a Good Mayor? No, I’d Be a Great Mayor. Am I Running? Also No.

I once said the only way I would ever run for mayor again — I ran in 2007, and I guess really most of 2006, too, because I announced sort of insanely early — is if I were divorced. Shortly thereafter I got divorced. And here we are, with another hotly contested mayoral race, the first really up-for-grabs race since 2007, and I am still very divorced. So, am I going to run?

No. (I trust you read the headline before getting here.) (Most people only read the headlines.)

Let’s back up. Would I be a good mayor? No, I’d be a great mayor. I care about Dallas, all parts of Dallas, I would antagonize tons of other cities, I can’t be bought, and I’m a well-known Good Idea Guy. That’s just for a start. I’d need to be a better public speaker, but I can learn.

When I ran in 2007 (and 2006), it was sort of as a protest candidate. I wanted more people to vote in mayoral elections (turnout is still desperately low), and more people to care, and I wanted a candidate who believed in the things that I was interested in. Finding none, I jumped in to raise awareness on my own, thinking I would eventually abandon my candidacy because someone better would come along. No one did, and we elected Tom Leppert, aka Captain Pan Hands. Not a great moment in our city’s history.

This time around there are approximately 43 candidates, but there are also some very good choices. I know who I support and know I couldn’t do better. [in such a good Mark Cuban voice you’d swear he just popped up on this blog in dad jeans and a smedium Mavs shirsey] So, for that reason, I’m out.