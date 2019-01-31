Wait What — The Mavs Just Got Kristaps Porzingis

Out of nowhere — seriously, I never even heard a whisper of this — the Mavericks have traded Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan (and a draft pick or maybe two or whatever who cares) for Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and KRISTAPS PORZINGIS. What in the hell in the world? Porzingis is recovering from a torn ACL but my guy is nicknamed Unicorn for a reason. He blocks shots, rains threes, crosses dudes over, and takes photos like the one I have included here. Also, he is 7-foot-3. My goodness. Wow.

UPDAAAAAAATE: Tim just said he’s never seen Porzingis play and also seemed like mildly upset that we got rid of DeAndre Jordan so maybe that applies to you too? I don’t know. So here are some KP highlights: