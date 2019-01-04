VisitDallas Lacks Oversight in Spending Taxpayer Money

Fox 4 is reporting that a city audit of VisitDallas, the convention and visitor outfit responsible for the B_G signs, will be released later today. It apparently will not be a glowing audit. Let’s hope that the City Council will bear in mind this audit as we move toward the misguided “expansion” of Klyde Warren Park. A big part of that project will be a new space called the VisitDallas Experience Center. Though the financing for the project is complicated, millions of taxpayer dollars are in play, including $10 million from the city’s 2017 bond package.