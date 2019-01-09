Told You So: Katie Rogers Ends Up on Reality TV

In October, I made the case that reality show producers best pay attention to the larger-haired-than-life Katie Rogers, owner of the Mermaid SEAlon and a gem-toned pooch named Scuttle. And now, it appears every producer in Dallas actually took my advice! Ok, fine, it seems to be every local news producer. And, I’m assuming, Katie’s latest moment in the spotlight really has nothing to do with me, but is most likely the result of her own ability to net publicity.

In the past 24 hours, Katie and her new catch, Jamie Davila, have not only appeared on CBS 11 Evening News, but also on WFAA and NBC 5, to share their cautionary tale about buying fake Cowboys tickets. As those of us who watch her Insta Stories already know, she and her hunky boyfriend shelled out $900 for four playoff tickets to a seller they found on the site OfferUp. They met the dude at the stadium—and even Snapchatted with him!—only to find out, minutes later, they had been bamboozled.

In addition to being cautioned, other things I appreciate in these segments include her boyfriend’s beefy biceps; her earrings, which appear to be plucked from the feather-end of a kitty teaser wand; and her thematic sweatshirt choice, which reads, “Trust In God But Lock Your Car.” All of this proves, once again, that no moment with Katie Rogers is a boring one. C’mon, producers!