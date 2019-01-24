The Ticket Turns 25 Today

The radio station that invented sports-flavored guy talk and inspired dozens of copycats across the country turns 25 today. I’m talking about KTCK The Ticket, on 1310 AM and 96.7 FM. It’s a national treasure born right here in Dallas. If you’ve never listened, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. If you’re a P1 or V1, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. Whoever you are, in other words, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. You’ll also enjoy these illustrations from the DMN’s Michael Hogue.