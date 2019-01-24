Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
George Dunham, Mike Rhyner, and Craig Miller of The Ticket. Photo by Elizabeth Lavin.

Media

The Ticket Turns 25 Today

Wheels off

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 24, 2019 1:16 pm

The radio station that invented sports-flavored guy talk and inspired dozens of copycats across the country turns 25 today. I’m talking about KTCK The Ticket, on 1310 AM and 96.7 FM. It’s a national treasure born right here in Dallas. If you’ve never listened, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. If you’re a P1 or V1, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. Whoever you are, in other words, you’ll enjoy learning about the station’s origins in this story by Peter Simek that D Magazine published on the occasion of The Ticket’s 20th anniversary. You’ll also enjoy these illustrations from the DMN’s Michael Hogue. 

