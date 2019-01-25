New EarBurner: Pete Freedman Talks Seven Years of Central Track

It has apparently been seven years since Pete Freedman invited me to Black Swan to pitch me on his journalism startup. It would be called Central Track. It would compete directly with the Dallas Observer, where he was working at the time as its music editor. It would compete with this magazine, too, and the Dallas Morning News’ GuideLive. He wanted it to punch above its weight while giving young writers and photographers the chance to produce for their peers.

Say what you will about Central Track—and we have before—but seven years for a media startup is something to respect. It has produced talented writers like Obed Manuel and Mikel Galicia. You can find photographer Kathy Tran all over the city. It covers a ton of local music, more than any other publication in town. And, if you ask our Tim Rogers, the site assumes the mantle once worn by other of-their-time alt-weeklies that didn’t make it, like The Met, Tim’s alma mater. (This is a good read, especially if you’re looking to laugh at Tim’s past transgressions.)

And so here we are, in 2019, talking about Central Track with Pete Freedman at the Old Monk. To celebrate, and to fill what Pete sees as a void in this market, the site is launching its first-ever music awards on February 20 at the Granada. There will be two stages, and a whole lot of 15-minute sets from the locals. It’s free, but $5 guarantees you a spot and a free beer. I was going to scoop Pete on the lineup in this post, but I got caught up researching a highway expansion plan—something Central Track wouldn’t touch.

If you’re interested in the past and present of Dallas media, this is a good one. Show notes after the jump.



