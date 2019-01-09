Leading Off (1/9/19)

Horror Show Chicken Game Death Intersection Gets Final Decision on Revamp. The “3G” intersection of Garland Road and Grand Avenue in East Dallas is sometimes called “the most dangerous.” Political campaigns and neighborhood advocacy groups have been built around it. Now, finally, TxDot has made a decision to give it a “reverse T” revamp. Strange thing is I drive through this intersection twice a day at least five times a week and I have never once seen a problem. But who knows, there are a lot of things in this world that exist even though my eyes have not seen them.

Suicide Shuts Down Perot Museum for Day. A 60-year-old employee was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his locked office yesterday morning. Museum officials say they will reexamine safety measures. Museum doors will reopen today.

Troubled Orgs Round-Up. In a settlement, Neiman Marcus has agreed to pay a total of $1.5 million to 43 states and D.C. over a 2013 data breach that compromised 370,000 credit cards. Atmos Energy owes $16,000 in fines for safety violation that resulted in an Irving house explosion (no word yet on fines for the explosion that killed a Dallas girl). And the Irving-based Boy Scouts is being sued for wrongful death in the case of a Georgia boy who was fatally struck by a tree during a storm.

New Travel Alternatives Round-Up. Jerry Jones’ $250 million yacht is about as big as a football field and comes with two helipads and a garage for smaller boats. If you don’t get a cruise invite, you can always charter a flight with this Christian airline out of Denison.