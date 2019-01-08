Leading Off (1/8/19)

VisitDallas in the Hot Seat. Managers from the convention and visitors bureau will be at City Hall today to answer questions about last week’s damning audit that shows the outfit is basically run as an enormous slush fund to buy personal luggage. I would pay VisitDallas CEO Phillip Jones’ bar tab to be able to sit in on that meeting.

Coppell Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Behavior With a Student. Middle school teacher Julie Jenkin Brewer was busted at Coppell Middle School West after a complaint about alleged inappropriate text and social media messages between her and a student.

Jerry Jones Bought a Yacht. He’s on a boat! Jerry’s new 360-foot Bravo Eugenia superyacht cost him $250 million. It has a helipad and a flatscreen television.

Mavs Lose to Lakers. We lost 107-97, but the Dude With Diacritics did this: