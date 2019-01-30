Leading Off (1/30/19)

Dallas County Launches “Bring ‘Em Back Program” to Get Guns Off Streets. The program reduces fines and community service for people on probation in exchange for their firearms. So, we’ll see. A buyback program aimed at domestic abusers only brought in 116 guns the last few years (the goal was 3,000).

Amber Guyger Appeared in Court Yesterday and All the DMN Could Talk About Was Her Hair. Granted, there wasn’t much else to talk about, since the judge imposed a gag order. And granted, she was almost unrecognizable.

Flu Sweeps Coppell Tweens. Nearly a quarter of Coppell Middle School West’s 1,300 students have called in sick or left early this week.

The El Dorado Coyote is Back on the Prowl. Frisco authorities thought they caught and killed the beast responsible for multiple jogger and dog attacks several weeks back, but a man was treated for minor injuries after a run-in early Tuesday morning.