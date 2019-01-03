Leading Off (1/3/19)

Dallas Housing Authority Picks Real Estate Firms to Aid in Redevelopment. Firms like Trammell Crow Co., Fairfield Residential, and Steele Properties will help redevelop seven of the Dallas Housing Authority’s properties around the city. “Our goal is to increase the amount of much-needed affordable housing across the communities we serve,” said Troy Broussard, the DHA’s president and CEO.

FBI Charged Grand Prairie Sex Offender with Transportation of Child Pornography. Ramon Reyes Jr., who’s been a registered sex offender since 1993, was caught searching for child porn, which he says he didn’t know was illegal.

Police Want Help Regarding East Dallas Apartment Shooting. The DPD is seeking leads in the case of a fatal shooting in Far East Dallas on Buckner. The victim, 36-year-old Elroy Taylor, was found dead in an apartment.

Wintry Precipitation Hits Dallas Again Today. Snow is even a possibility, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. It won’t stick, but hey, it’s still snow.