Leading Off (1/29/19)

Dallas Police Department Continues to Shrink. Good news for criminals! In the first three months of the fiscal year, which began October 1, DPD lost 98 cops while hiring just 42. The department has a total of 3,014 sworn officers; 1,893 of them are on patrol. Two years ago, the numbers were 3,362 and 2,122. Now they’re talking about reducing the requirements to become a cop. I don’t see how that can possibly go wrong.

Plano Picks Its Next City Manager. Senior Deputy City Manager Mark Israelson will take over the job from retiring Bruce Glasscock on May 1.

New Restrictions on Bulk Trash? Dallas collects two to three times more bulk trash per household than other major Texas cities do. So the city will likely begin to limit how much you can put at the curb. That limit? Twenty cubic yards per month. As the DMN points out, that’s roughly the equivalent of 32 clothes dryers. If you have a hard time keeping it under that limit, you’ve got a serious trash problem. Or you’ve got a brush problem. But either way, you’ve got a problem.

Amber Guyger Has a Court Appearance Today. Though we’re not sure what it’s about because the judge has imposed a gag order.