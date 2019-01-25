Leading Off (1/25/19)

Southwest Cuts Its Mexico City Flights. It’s “going big” on Hawaii instead. Two years ago, the Dallas-based carrier decided not to pursue routes to the largest city in Mexico out of Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale, signaling this was coming. It’s awaiting FAA approval, which won’t happen while the government is shut down.

Teen Killed In Shops at Park Lane Garage. Police found the 18-year-old shot dead around 10 p.m. last night, slumped over in his 2002 sedan. They’re searching for his killer and have yet to issue a description.

Layoffs Coming to Texas Health Resources. About 3 percent of the 24,000-person workforce is getting slashed at one of the region’s largest hospital systems. The cuts come amid plans to open two new hospitals in the next two years. I’m sure Will Maddox, our healthcare editor, will have some more on this later today over on D CEO Healthcare Daily.

It’s Cold Today. Wind chill makes it feel like the teens out there. Tomorrow, the high jumps to 57.