Leading Off (1/23/19)

Freezing morning, high of 48.

By S. Holland Murphy Published in FrontBurner January 23, 2019 7:08 am

Skeletal Remains Found on DFW Airport Property Are Human. Next mysteries to be solved: to whom did the bones belong and how did they get there?

Mother of Five Died in Tarrant County Jail. Texas Rangers are investigating last week’s death of a Haltom City woman in custody. She was believed to be detoxing from meth and ready to leave all that behind. Her family is now questioning the jail’s timeline.

Robert E. Lee Statue Base to be Removed. The project will take seven to eight weeks. The statue itself was removed in 2017 and remains in storage.

Allen Homeowners Not So Sure They Want Cricket Stadium Nearby. Developers are hoping to have it completed in 2021, but nearby residents are worried about traffic and noise (this link would be way cuter if I could cue it up to the precise moment Robert Crawley calls for tea.)

 

 

Comments

  • Brandon

    Looks like DMN fixed the incognito mode workaround. Probably not worth linking to their articles anymore.