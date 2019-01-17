Leading Off (1/17/19)

State Rep. Rafael Anchia Is Keeping Natural Gas Companies Accountable. Yesterday he filed a reform package of 11 bills to help protect people from gas leak explosions. “A 12-year-old girl was blown up while sleeping in her home. An entire community is grieving and we must never let this happen again. My proposals would increase transparency and public safety and hold bad actors accountable,” Anchia said.

DFW Airport’s Federal and TSA Employees Reel from Government Shutdown. Yesterday was the shutdown’s 25th day. DFW federal security screener Johnny Jones can’t afford to keep his daughter in daycare anymore. He and other federal workers gathered outside Terminal D yesterday to protest the shutdown.

Frisco’s Hall Park Will Get 2,000 Residential Units. Frisco’s city council approved the additions to the development near the Dallas North Tollway. There will also be new hotels, retail, and a public park.

Councilman Medrano Wants to Shut Down XTC Cabaret. The deputy mayor pro tem called attention to the shootings and stabbing that have occurred at the club off of I-35E. He wants to label it a “habitual criminal property,” and eventually try to get it shut down.

Person Shot at DART’s Cityplace Station. An altercation yesterday evening led to one person being shot and wounded. The victim is recovering and DART service has resumed. Police are still searching for the shooter.