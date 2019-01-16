Leading Off (1/16/19)

Police Firings in Dallas and Fort Worth. Chief Hall fired an officer who had been investigated many times over the years for such issues as unnecessary use of force and fake doctor’s notes. Over in Fort Worth, an internal investigation into a death in the back of a squad car has led to the termination of five officers.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Edmundo Paredes. A new accuser has emerged, but the Oak Cliff priest has been missing for months.

‘God’ Took Police On an Hourlong Chase Through Garland and Dallas. When he finally stopped at the 7-Eleven at Abrams and Northwest Highway, they found a machete strapped to his side.

Dallas County Struggling to Make Bail System Redo Deadline. In September, a federal judge ruled the fixed cash-bail system unconstitutional.

Job Opps for Furloughed Workers. The owner of Dallas Flooring Warehouse and Peek’s Floor Co. is taking on temps. Hopefully more of these pop up if this shutdown continues; food pantries are starting to feel the effects.

You Know About the Arts District’s Free D-Link Shuttle? Probably not, which is why it’s likely to go away at the end of March.