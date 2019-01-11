Leading Off (1/11/19)

Scott Griggs Is Running for Mayor. In case you didn’t know. The North Oak Cliff councilman had a bash in the Design District last night to announce his plans. I’d say somewhere around 300 people showed up. Here’s The News’ writeup. I’ll have one up before lunch. Computer problems! It’s crashed twice this morning typing this!

Tarrant County Republicans Vote To Keep Muslim Doctor as Vice Chairman. The attempt to oust Dr. Shahid Shafi because of his religion attracted national attention. It came from a vocal minority of the party, but state and national Republican leaders denounced the move. The end vote was 139-49, and the former party chair, Sara Levgold, showed up in a burqa to “represent the Islamization of our county, our state and our country.” Which just makes me angry to type.

Southlake Couple Found Guilty in Southlake Slave Case. Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure were found guilty yesterday of forced labor after keeping an African girl for 16 years. The official charge was conspiracy to harbor an alien; the two were found not guilty on making a false statement to police. The feds alleged that the couple arranged for the girl to come to Southlake from the Republic of Guinea in 2000. She remained until 2016, when she escaped with the help of neighbors and family friends. Here’s our dispatch from the trial, prior to the verdict. They face 20 years in prison, and sentencing has not been scheduled.

Bring an Umbrella Today. The rain will be both “persistent” and “steady” throughout the day. It should clear up by tomorrow, but today’s looking wet.