Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (01/28/19)

Wow. Almost February.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner January 28, 2019 6:13 am

Jason Garrett and New Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Somehow Make Pro Bowl Even More Boring. Hopefully not (bot honestly it probably is) a preview of next season.

Man Charged With Capital Murder in Drug Deal Gone Wrong. It happened at the Shops at Park Lane on Thursday and the victim was Joseph Pintucci, 18. The accused is Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23.

Woman Found Abandoned Along I-30 With Fatal Car Crash Injuries. They haven’t found a car or a driver but Candace Ramirez was found just southeast of downtown with injuries that appear to have been sustained in a car crash. The 29-year-old was taken to Baylor where she was pronounced dead.

Carrollton DWI Suspect Crashes Into Police Cars. Pretty open and shut case, IMHO.

Retired Plano Police Dog Dies. I’m sorry.

It’s Gonna Be Cold. I mean, it is January, so it makes sense. I was outside with just a t-shirt on yesterday. That doesn’t.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments

  • dallasmay

    Ok, I gotta draw a line here. Dropping down to 39 deg does not constitute “It’s Gonna Be Cold.” That is not cold, not even for DFW. That’s, “Consider a light sweater on your way out” weather.