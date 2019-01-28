Leading Off (01/28/19)

Jason Garrett and New Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Somehow Make Pro Bowl Even More Boring. Hopefully not (bot honestly it probably is) a preview of next season.

Man Charged With Capital Murder in Drug Deal Gone Wrong. It happened at the Shops at Park Lane on Thursday and the victim was Joseph Pintucci, 18. The accused is Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23.

Woman Found Abandoned Along I-30 With Fatal Car Crash Injuries. They haven’t found a car or a driver but Candace Ramirez was found just southeast of downtown with injuries that appear to have been sustained in a car crash. The 29-year-old was taken to Baylor where she was pronounced dead.

Carrollton DWI Suspect Crashes Into Police Cars. Pretty open and shut case, IMHO.

Retired Plano Police Dog Dies. I’m sorry.

It’s Gonna Be Cold. I mean, it is January, so it makes sense. I was outside with just a t-shirt on yesterday. That doesn’t.