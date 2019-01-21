Leading Off (01/21/19)

Cowboys Staff Now Probably Mostly Former Backup Quarterbacks. That is, if as reports suggest, Jon Kitna becomes quarterbacks coach and Kellen Moore is named offensive coordinator, joining head coach Jason Garrett. What is great, to me, is that all of these guys are like khakis-level boring. More like America’s Youth Pastors™, amirite?

Dennis Smith Jr. Will Rejoin Mavs For Tomorrow’s Clippers Game. Will they still trade DSJ? I hope not. I still think he has a future here, even if his favorite rapper is J. Cole. Here is my suggestion, that I think works for all side: when DSJ comes back, don’t put him right back in the starting lineup. Put him in J.J. Barea’s sixth-man role running point with the second unit. He can still finish games and he gets the ball in his hands a bit more. But what I do know? I’m just an insanely successful youth basketball coach and all-around problem solver.

There’s an MLK Day Parade This Morning. If you’re free.