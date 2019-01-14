Leading Off (01/14/19)

Cowboys Lose to Rams. You already knew that, most likely. But did you know that the Rams’ Offense knew what the Cowboys were going to do on defense something like “90-plus” percent of the time, apparently? Wow. Now it’s “oh really they aren’t going to fire Jason Garrett huh” season. As my brother and sister know, you have red hair you have job security.

Police Response Times Were Slower Again in 2018. Our city does a lot of things well. Not really great on the basics, though.

Robert Jeffress Will Pretty Much Say Anything to Back the President. Listen, this man is not Christian.

Wichita Falls Walmart Bans Woman Who Was Driving a Cart Through the Parking Lot While Drinking Wine From a Pringles Can. I mean, who among us, am I right? Be good.