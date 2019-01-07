Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (01/07/19)

OK, now I'm back.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner January 7, 2019 6:13 am

Cowboys Will Play Rams On Saturday. Will I watch? Maybe. I actually would have watched the Seahawks game probably but I was out of town. In Los Angeles, as it happens, where I didn’t see a ton of Rams gear.

Woman Sues Dollar General After Watching Her Co-Worker Die. Labresha King developed PTSD and says she was fired after asking for better security.

Family Gets Back GoPro Containing Last Hours of Plano Doctor’s Life. Laila Jiwani, a pediatrician at Cook Children’s, was killed by a falling tree while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Lagoon Project Update! I still can’t believe this is a thing. Anyway, the city of Rowlett is suing.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments