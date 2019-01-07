Local News
Leading Off (01/07/19)
OK, now I'm back.
By Zac Crain January 7, 2019
Cowboys Will Play Rams On Saturday. Will I watch? Maybe. I actually would have watched the Seahawks game probably but I was out of town. In Los Angeles, as it happens, where I didn’t see a ton of Rams gear.
Woman Sues Dollar General After Watching Her Co-Worker Die. Labresha King developed PTSD and says she was fired after asking for better security.
Family Gets Back GoPro Containing Last Hours of Plano Doctor’s Life. Laila Jiwani, a pediatrician at Cook Children’s, was killed by a falling tree while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Lagoon Project Update! I still can’t believe this is a thing. Anyway, the city of Rowlett is suing.
