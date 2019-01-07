Leading Off (01/07/19)

Cowboys Will Play Rams On Saturday. Will I watch? Maybe. I actually would have watched the Seahawks game probably but I was out of town. In Los Angeles, as it happens, where I didn’t see a ton of Rams gear.

Woman Sues Dollar General After Watching Her Co-Worker Die. Labresha King developed PTSD and says she was fired after asking for better security.

Family Gets Back GoPro Containing Last Hours of Plano Doctor’s Life. Laila Jiwani, a pediatrician at Cook Children’s, was killed by a falling tree while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Lagoon Project Update! I still can’t believe this is a thing. Anyway, the city of Rowlett is suing.