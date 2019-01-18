Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Haigh is a competitive cyclist. Photo by Kato Bentley @katobentley

Transportation

EarBurner Podcast: Philip Hiatt Haigh Talks About The Loop

Let's ride, people.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 18, 2019 12:04 pm

Are you aware that Dallas will soon complete a 50-mile loop of paved trails around the city? Cleverly enough, it’s called The Loop. Philip Hiatt Haigh’s job, as the new executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, is to get the thing finished. Before you listen to this episode of the nationally recognized EarBurner podcast, you should probably read this story I wrote about cycling to work. Haigh mentions how funny and important it is. If reading it doesn’t change your life, it will at least increase your enjoyment when you listen to this episode, which will probably win another major award.

