Dallas Symphony and D Magazine Face José Reyes Today in Texas Supreme Court

A man named José Reyes filed tortious interference and defamation suits against D Magazine and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in 2013 for a story that we published about him. The magazine and the symphony have joined forces to fight this thing, which Reyes has taken to the Supreme Court of the State of Texas, after getting hammered in the Fifth Court of Appeals. You can read here about what has transpired to this point. It’s amazing that this baseless suit has dragged on this long. If you care to see its conclusion, you can watch live here, starting at about 10:40 this morning.