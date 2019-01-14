Dallas Is a Great City for Birdwatching

Over the weekend Ben Sandifer caught some high drama at White Rock Lake involving an osprey, a gull, and a crappie. Pretty cool to know that this stuff is happening right here in Dallas, Texas. Then today Chris Jackson posted this remembrance of a 2016 hike into the Trinity Forest (pictured above), when he encountered a scoop of migrating pelicans. He just came across the pics and realized they’d make a good post. Indeed. (Note: a collection of pelicans, the internet tells me, can also be a brief, a pod, a pouch, and a squadron. The more you know …)