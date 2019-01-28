Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Dallas Dudes Play Prominent Roles in Ted Bundy Netflix Doc

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 28, 2019 3:16 pm
Ted Bundy

An alert FrontBurnervian suggests that those with an interest in such things should check out the ballyhooed Netflix documentary about Ted Bundy, called Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Said tapes were recorded by two Dallas reporters, the noted Hugh Aynesworth and Stephen Michaud, the latter of whom used to work at D Magazine. The two men had about 100 hours with Bundy on death row. 

