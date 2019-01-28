Dallas Dudes Play Prominent Roles in Ted Bundy Netflix Doc

An alert FrontBurnervian suggests that those with an interest in such things should check out the ballyhooed Netflix documentary about Ted Bundy, called Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Said tapes were recorded by two Dallas reporters, the noted Hugh Aynesworth and Stephen Michaud, the latter of whom used to work at D Magazine. The two men had about 100 hours with Bundy on death row.