Dale Hansen Takes Aim at NFL Coaching Racism, Jason Garrett

It feels like it’s been a while since longtime WFAA sportscaster Dale Hansen touched a viral nerve, but his thoughts on this year’s NFL coaching carousel are now making the rounds. In a couple minutes during his occasional Unplugged segment, Hansen pointed his ire at NFL ownership. Five of the last eight coaches fired have been black, leaving the league with just two remaining black head coaches.

“Young, talented coaches of color are not getting the chance—that’s a huge problem,” says Hansen. “The covert racism of the NFL ownership group was so bad, the NFL had to make a rule so that minority coaches could at least get an interview.”

Hansen, too, brings up new Arizona Cardinals coach Kilff Kingsbury. The 39-year-old was fired from his head coaching job at Texas Tech following last season:

Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL. He’s an offensive genius, he’s young, and he’s white. And not necessarily in that order. There have been six new coaches hired so far, all white, and two coaches of color they are replacing—Steven Wilkes, fired in Arizona after just one year, Vance Joseph in Denver, after just two. But Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is in his 9th year, apparently because he wins so much.

Here’s the full video: