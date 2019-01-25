Dale Hansen Is NOT Humbled by Lifetime Achievement Award

This is kind of a big deal. WFAA Channel 8’s Dale Hansen is getting a big-deal national lifetime achievement award. Previous recipients of this thing include Robin Roberts, Tom Brokaw, and Andy Rooney. Hansen is the first non-national broadcaster to get it.

You know what I like best about this? When he learned about it, Hansen didn’t give the usual BS “I’m humbled” line. He told Uncle Barky: “I honestly don’t feel that I’m worthy of such an honor, but I’m incredibly honored that someone thinks I am. I can’t get my head around this one. I’m not the most humble man in the world. I don’t deny that. But this is beyond anything I imagined possible.”

Everyone take note. When you get recognition, when you notch a win, when something badass happens to you, don’t say that you are humbled. Because you’re not. Despite what Jay Caruso thinks. You’re honored. Just like Hansen said.

This is just one of the reasons why Eric Celeste loves the guy.