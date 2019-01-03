Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Livable Cities

Check Out This Giant Sinkhole in Fort Worth

Sinkholes hate pedestrians, too.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner January 3, 2019 2:50 pm

The ground opened up this morning along West 7th in Fort Worth, not far from the Target and the popular Montgomery Plaza shopping center. I think there’s a Velvet Taco nearby and something like three Starbucks. (Starbuckses? I dunno.)

Anyway, I like how the below tweet is framed. Good photos, too.

 

How long until our streets begin cracking open?

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments