Check Out This Giant Sinkhole in Fort Worth
Sinkholes hate pedestrians, too.
The ground opened up this morning along West 7th in Fort Worth, not far from the Target and the popular Montgomery Plaza shopping center. I think there’s a Velvet Taco nearby and something like three Starbucks. (Starbuckses? I dunno.)
Anyway, I like how the below tweet is framed. Good photos, too.
Crews are working to repair a sinkhole at 7th & Carroll in Fort Worth. Police tell me they got a call about a “large pothole” at 8:30 a.m. They arrived to find a vehicle stuck in this hole. No one was hurt. This intersection could be closed for a while… pic.twitter.com/JP6lw0HoSC
— Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) January 3, 2019
How long until our streets begin cracking open?
Comments