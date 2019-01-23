Local News
A Walking Montage of Every Scene In Benjamin Button and a Cartoon Hound Dog That Owns a Cotton Plantation, In Conversation
Mark your calendars.
TWEET ROAST
Mike Huckabee looks like a basset hound given the power of speech from an enchanted bowl of cream gravy he got from a Walmart greeter.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) October 10, 2017
Mike Huckabee looks like a guy who has "a system" at Golden Corral.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) September 6, 2017
Mike Huckabee looks like the first and last thing he thinks about every day is chicken fried steak.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) November 18, 2015
Mike Huckabee looks like he keeps a list of his top 5 Little Debbie snackcakes on a Post-It in his wallet.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) September 12, 2017
Mike Huckabee tweets like a failed Star Search comic who runs an O'Reilly's in Mesquite and has a collection of novelty ties.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) September 12, 2017
Mike Huckabee has said "Working hard or hardly working?" to literally every janitor he's encountered in his life.
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) October 10, 2017
Mike Huckabee looking like he works the graveyard shift at a QT in Gun Barrel City and sends $50 from each check to the kids even if Sharon won't let him see them. pic.twitter.com/EWONNkznuM
— sleepy floyd 💀 (@zaccrain) December 5, 2017
Comments