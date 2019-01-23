Local News
A Tale of Two Marches: The Women’s March and North Texas March for Life Take Over Downtown
Opposing views took over the city center. Here is what our photographers saw.
By Bret Redman and Creagh Cross Published in FrontBurner January 23, 2019 3:24 pm
The Women’s March is only in its third year, but it attracted thousands of people to downtown on Sunday, culminating in a rally in front of City Hall featuring an array of speakers. The day prior, hundreds of abortion rights activists took to the same neighborhood on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion in the United States. Two very different causes attracted very different people. Let’s take a look.
