Want to Be a Hacker? Come to Dallas.

Don't dox me, bro!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 6, 2018 2:26 pm

An alert FrontBurnervian points us to this Popular Mechanics story written by former Dallas Observer editor Joe Pappalardo. The story centers on the Dallas Hackers Association and says:

North Texas has become an unexpected haven for hackers seeking not only camaraderie but paid work. There is an ecosystem here that can sustain them. The Dallas–Fort Worth area has the most available cybersecurity jobs in the nation. Community colleges and universities are building cybersecurity institutes. The area has a history—starting with Texas Instruments in 1951 and through today, when AT&T, Raytheon, and Facebook’s new data storage facilities are located nearby. All of those companies need smart programmers. And cybersecurity. They need hackers.

It’s a quick read and worth your time. 

