The Dallas Pride Parade Is Moving to Fair Park

Dallas’ Pride parade and music festival will take on a new venue at the newly privatized Fair Park next year. Pride organizers said in a post Monday that 2019’s event will move from Oak Lawn and Uptown, and that it will occur at the beginning of June, marking the start of LGBTQ Pride Month. Dallas’ event has traditionally been held in September, in alignment with the 1983 ruling making Texas’ sodomy law unconstitutional.

The all-day Miller Light Music Festival in Fair Park will happen on June 1 in the Esplanade and in Centennial Hall. That triples space for the event and equips the festival with air conditioning.

“Fair Park is ecstatic to work with us and joins our vision for growing into a LGBTQ Pride celebration that will rival other major cities,” says Dallas Tavern Guild & Dallas Pride Executive Director Jaron Turnbow in the post.

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade is the following day at 2 p.m. Turnbow says moving the parade is necessary considering pending construction on Cedar Springs.

“Dallas Pride is growing and will become a world-class LGBT Pride celebration by 2020,” says Turnbow. “We are making some exciting changes for 2019 as stepping stones to that goal.”