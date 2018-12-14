The Economy Question Every Dallasite Is Asking

It’s like a party that sinks a little too late into the night. Everyone is still having fun, but you get the nagging sense it won’t end well, and that you’ll pay for it later. That’s what this ongoing economic up-cycle is beginning to feel like.

In a market like Dallas, which has lived through wild swings in banking, energy, and real estate, concerns are percolating about another downturn, especially as stock markets get rattled by fears about rising interest rates, deficits, and political dysfunction.

In our December issue, writer Tom Korosec talked with economists and business leaders about what to look for in the coming year and whether Dallas-Fort Worth’s strong population and job growth could protect us from the worst. He also asked key execs to weigh in on the biggest challenges they expect to face in 2019.

Mix up another cocktail, and read the full story here.