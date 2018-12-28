The Best Photos Published in D Magazine In 2018

We already went over our editors’ favorite stories from this year. And while a few of them touched on the photography, many didn’t. So I turned to our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, to pore back over the 12 months and select her favorites. She said some words about them, I typed them up and put them in the captions. Click through to the gallery and re-live the year. Plus: get some behind the scenes insight into how the photos came to be.