Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
View Gallery
Photo by Elizabeth Lavin, who did not trick the chief into posing like this.

Galleries

The Best Photos Published in D Magazine In 2018

You wouldn't read D Magazine if the photos were no good. Here are the very best from 2018.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner December 28, 2018 12:24 pm

We already went over our editors’ favorite stories from this year. And while a few of them touched on the photography, many didn’t. So I turned to our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, to pore back over the 12 months and select her favorites. She said some words about them, I typed them up and put them in the captions. Click through to the gallery and re-live the year. Plus: get some behind the scenes insight into how the photos came to be. 

View Gallery

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments