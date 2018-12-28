Galleries
The Best Photos Published in D Magazine In 2018
You wouldn't read D Magazine if the photos were no good. Here are the very best from 2018.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner December 28, 2018 12:24 pm
We already went over our editors’ favorite stories from this year. And while a few of them touched on the photography, many didn’t. So I turned to our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, to pore back over the 12 months and select her favorites. She said some words about them, I typed them up and put them in the captions. Click through to the gallery and re-live the year. Plus: get some behind the scenes insight into how the photos came to be.
