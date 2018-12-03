Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Two guys in black t-shirts with Clarice Tinsley

Media

New EarBurner Podcast: Clarice Tinsley on Her 40 Years at FOX4

She celebrates 40 years on FOX4 tomorrow.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 3, 2018 2:56 pm

Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., Fox4 will air “CT40,” a celebration of Clarice Tinsley’s 40 years with the station. On Friday she stopped by the Old Monk to record a podcast with me and Zac. I don’t want to spoil too much, but I’ll just say this: when Clarice started way back in the day, in Milwaukee, she had to interact with a weather puppet named Albert the Alley Cat. This revelation led Zac to a hypothetical that made me laugh so hard that I got lightheaded. Enjoy:

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Bars

Events

Attractions

View All

Comments