New EarBurner Podcast: Clarice Tinsley on Her 40 Years at FOX4

Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., Fox4 will air “CT40,” a celebration of Clarice Tinsley’s 40 years with the station. On Friday she stopped by the Old Monk to record a podcast with me and Zac. I don’t want to spoil too much, but I’ll just say this: when Clarice started way back in the day, in Milwaukee, she had to interact with a weather puppet named Albert the Alley Cat. This revelation led Zac to a hypothetical that made me laugh so hard that I got lightheaded. Enjoy: