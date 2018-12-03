Media
New EarBurner Podcast: Clarice Tinsley on Her 40 Years at FOX4
She celebrates 40 years on FOX4 tomorrow.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 3, 2018 2:56 pm
Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., Fox4 will air “CT40,” a celebration of Clarice Tinsley’s 40 years with the station. On Friday she stopped by the Old Monk to record a podcast with me and Zac. I don’t want to spoil too much, but I’ll just say this: when Clarice started way back in the day, in Milwaukee, she had to interact with a weather puppet named Albert the Alley Cat. This revelation led Zac to a hypothetical that made me laugh so hard that I got lightheaded. Enjoy:
Comments