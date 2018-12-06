Leading Off (12/6/18)

New Trinity Park Plan Presented Tonight. The 64-foot-long, 8-foot-tall cross-section of the park will be shown to the public this evening at Gilley’s Dallas. Michael Van Valkenburgh, the landscape architect, will be one of the speakers. Groundbreaking is scheduled for fall 2020. “This is an insane opportunity. It’s the coming together of a new Dallas,” Van Valkenburgh said.

McKinney Day Care Worker Arrested, Infant Suffered Broken Bones. Jessica Joy Wiese was arrested because several infants were injured while they were in her care. She worked at Joyous Montessori in McKinney and was fired post-arrest.

DPD Found 15-Year-Old Arrested for Serial Rapes Using GPS Technology. Cops were able to track a murdered woman’s laptop to his house using GPS technology. Authorities hope to have him tried as an adult.

Man Shot and Robbed Near SMU. A 40-year-old man had two gunshot wounds when police found him in his University Park residence. He’s in critical condition at Presbyterian.