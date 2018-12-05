Leading Off (12/5/18)

PGA Headquarters Moving from Florida to Frisco. In an effort to build the “Silicon Valley of golf,” plans include an Omni resort and two championship golf courses on 600 acres. The site will host several championship competitions, potentially the Ryder Cup. Frisco wooed the PGA with $160 million in incentives, which sounds like nothing compared to the $1.7 billion New York used to hook Amazon and its workforce of 25,000—until you realize that the PGA will only be bringing a staff of 100. Dang, that’s $16 mil a head!

Mark Cuban Takes Landmark Theatres Off His Plate. The Mavs owner and Todd Wagner sold their 252 screens, including The Magnolia in the West Village, to New York film company Cohen Media.

Joseph Garcia Executed for Fatal Shooting of Irving Officer. Garcia was part of the “Texas Seven” who escaped prison and went on a crime spree, robbing stores and, in the mayhem, killing Irving officer Aubrey Hawkins on Christmas Eve. Garcia’s execution has been controversial, since there is no proof he was the shooter. Rather, he was convicted based on Texas’ “law of parties” that allows a person to be convicted of their conspirator’s crimes.