Leading Off (12/21/18)

A Wrong Way Driver Crashed Into a DART Bus In North Oak Cliff. Nobody was injured, but it happened on the Jefferson Street viaduct.

Don’t Buy Hamilton Tickets From Third-Party Sites. These things shot up to more than $1,000 on spotty third-party sites before they went on sale to the general public, and they may not be valid. I imagine StubHub is probably fine, but just in case, stick to Ticketmaster.

Collin Creek Mall Sells. My wife went to this mall to buy some candles the other day, and here’s a report that she’s telling me right now. Never say Leading Off is absent reporting, you trolls in the comments: “I walked in and I almost walked right back out. There was no store in front of me that had lights on, it was all cages. I made it around the corner and I saw Bath and Body Works had lights on and the other one was Victoria’s Secret, and I feel like JCPenney, but yeah, everything I could see other than the two or three stores was just closed down completely.” Anyway, Mehrdad Moayedi—the guy who bought and redeveloped the Statler—purchased it and plans to open a $1 billion mixed use development.

Steven Chaney Could Get $2 Million After Exoneration. Shawn wrote about Chaney earlier this week, who was exonerated after spending almost three decades in prison. Honestly, $2 million seems kind of low for what the state put him through. He was convicted after dubious bite mark testimony. Texas Monthly’s Michael Hall, who has followed Chaney for years, spoke to him.

Christmas Will Likely Be Meek, Mild. Expect temperatures in the 60s. Load up on your sweaters, people. We’ll see you in 2019.