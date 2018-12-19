Leading Off (12/19/18)

Online Threats Lead to Fatal Crash in Fort Worth. Florida authorities contacted Fort Worth police about a man’s suicidal thoughts on social media. Cops found him at 3 in the morning. He led them on a chase, shot at officers, and eventually crashed. Officers aren’t sure yet if it was their gunfire or the impact that killed him.

Florida Man Makes Fast Cash with North Texas School District. Another strange story intersecting Florida and Tarrant County, this one about a Florida guy who got Crowley ISD to wire him $2 million. He convinced the school district he was from a Fort Worth construction company.

The Name Christopher Ekstrom Pops Up in the News a Lot. This time it’s because the Dallas businessman says his Confederate Response Team will be making 100,000 calls urging citizens to protest the removal of a confederate plaque at the Texas Capitol. During the debates surrounding the Confederate War Memorial at Dallas City Hall, Ekstrom said the removal “would be the equivalent of ISIS blowing up Buddhist statues.”

They Killed That Damn Coyote. At least authorities think they got the beast that attacked five people in Frisco, but I won’t be the first (or second or third) to jog down Eldorado Parkway to see if they’re right.

Frisco Also Got Rid of Birds. That is, the motorized scooters, 200 of which were dropped off in the city without warning. City officials say they need some time to plan for the public safety. Until then: banned.