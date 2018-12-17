Leading Off (12/17/18)

Colts Shut Out Cowboys. It was the first time in 15 years the Cowboys have been held scoreless, and kept them from clinching the NFC East. Which brings up the question: do the Cowboys have a Dak Prescott problem? I would not know. But discuss it if you wish.

Burglar Steals Jewelry, Christmas Presents, and Family Dog. The house in Northwest Dallas was burgled by the devil, apparently. The dog’s name is Smokey! Man, I didn’t know I’d get Believes in Hell Again for Christmas, but here we are.

Why Hasn’t Faith Johnson Taken Action In Two Police Brutality Cases? The departing DA needs to answer some questions.

84-Year-Old Janet Fein Earns Bachelor’s From UT-Dallas This Week. If you are ever thinking about complaining, just remember this about Fein, who went to school after retiring from a secretarial job at 77: “Fein said she wanted the degree ‘with all of my heart’ and kept going to classes even as she transitioned from living on her own and driving herself around to needing a walker and oxygen and eventually moving to a senior living facility. Then her knees gave out, so she did a semester of independent study and took online classes to fulfill her degree requirements.”

Luchi Gonzalez Named New FC Dallas Coach. Or is it manager? If it were the Premier League or Serie A or Bundesliga or whatever, it would be manager not coach. ANYWAY, Gonzalez is 38, was the FC Dallas Academy Director, and looks good in a suit, so he seems qualified to me.

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Home Debut. After his surprise first six minutes on the road against the Suns, The Big German played a bit more at the AAC Sunday evening against the Kings. I’d be fine if he played like eight minutes a game for the next five years, and then just maybe three minutes for the next 10 or 15 years after that. And then, honestly, maybe just one minute a game until I’m dead. Which may never happen, but that is a discussion for another time.