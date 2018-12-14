Leading Off (12/14/18)

Dirk is Back. He came in the game with 3:27 left in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns. It took him about 40 seconds to drain a fadeaway off the glass, which was exciting until you see the guy run. He looks like he’s imitating running through quicksand while playing with one of his young kids. There was a play where he fell hard onto the court and I thought he might turn to dust. But, hey, the guy will beat you every time on a spot-up jumper. I’m curious how Carlisle uses him this year, his 21st. (That’s a record for total years on a team.) Anyway, Mavs still lost to the Suns, 99-89.

Rain, No Snow. Apparently, snow will stay to the west of us today. Temperatures will hang out above freezing, and warm into the 40s by the afternoon. There’s a wind advisory all day, so be careful on the roads.

Jury Finds that Nightclub Overserved Ex-Cowboy Josh Brent. Brent left the club and got in his Mercedes with teammate Jerry Brown. He took off down the highway, eventually flipping the car while traveling 110 mph in a 45 mph zone. His blood alcohol content was .18, twice the legal limit. A jury in a civil trial awarded Brown’s family $25 million, ordering the club, Beamers, to pay half. Brent must pay the other half.

Dallas Got Some Hoax Bomb Threats Yesterday, Too. The rogue threats went out in cities across the nation, requesting payment in bitcoin. Dallas apparently got about 20 reports yesterday. Only one office building was evacuated. Police quickly recognized that they were hoaxes.