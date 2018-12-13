Leading Off (12/13/18)

State Fair Contract Approved Through 2038. The City Council approved the 10-year extension, although the decision was not without controversy.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Visits Dallas, Praises Violent-Crime Task Force. Yesterday, Matthew Whitaker commended the task force that strives to reduce violent crime in northeast Dallas. The force has arrested more than 120 offenders in eight months, decreasing violent crime by 20 percent.

Boy Scouts Considers Bankruptcy. The Irving-based organization is weighing that as an option while dealing with sex-abuse lawsuits. “We have a social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting, and we also have an obligation to carry out our mission to serve youth, families, and local communities through our programs,” their statement said.

Will We Get Wintry Precipitation Today and Tomorrow? I doubt it, but it’s possible.