Leading Off (12/12/18)

Carolyn King Arnold Wins Runoff. Fewer than 2,600 cast their ballots in Tuesday’s District 4 special election, and in the end, Arnold edged out activist Keyaira Saunders with 59 percent of the vote to fill the vacant seat left after Dwaine Caraway stepped down and pled guilt to taking bribes. Arnold previously served the Oak Cliff district from 2015 to 2017, when Caraway was term-limited out of the council.

Five Arrested in String of Driveway Robberies. Five men believed to be connected to at least nine robberies in Oak Cliff, downtown Dallas, and Old East Dallas, were arrested on Tuesday. Authorities say the men were ambushing residents as they parked in their driveways and forcing them into their houses at gunpoint. One victim told CBS-11 about the harrowing experience, which ended with a kicker: it took officers more than 2 hours to respond to calls from him and his neighbors.

“DFW Mystery Friend” Donates More Than $600,000 To North Texas Teachers. The anonymous donor filled the needs of hundreds of local teachers who posted requests for classroom project funding on donorschoose.org.

Will Friday Be a Snow Day? The answer rests on Mother Nature’s frosty shoulders and maybe, just maybe, the manifesting mind powers of schoolchildren, if they all wish hard enough.